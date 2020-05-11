Katrina Kaif opposite Vicky Kaushal or Ranbir Kapoor; With whom would you like to see her on screen? COMMENT

Katrina Kaif has never worked with Vicky Kaushal but she has worked in films with Ranbir Kapoor. We’d like to know from you, who would you like to see her in a film with? Tell us in the comments section.

Among the popular divas in Bollywood, is the star who has managed to grow with each of her films. The diva has worked with many co-actors and with each of them, she left a different impression on the hearts of people. Among her many co-stars, has also worked with her in 3 films, Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti. Their chemistry was mostly loved in Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani as they were cast opposite each other. However, in recent times, a lot of fans have been wanting to see Katrina with Vicky Kaushal in a film.

Several rumours have been rife about the Uri: The Surgical Strike star dating Katrina. However, the two have never opened up the same. When photos from this year’s Holi Bash were shared by Nick Jonas and on social media, fans got a glimpse of Vicky and Katrina with each other. Since then, many have been rooting to see them in a film too. A while back, on Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina too had said that she would look good on screen with Vicky Kaushal and when Karan told the same to the Raazi actor, he pretended to faint.

Since then, fans have been gushing and rooting to see Katrina and Vicky on screen. During several award shows, Katrina and Vicky have momentarily shared the stage and photos of the two went viral. While with Ranbir, Katrina’s last film, Jagga Jasoos didn’t really do well but her previous two films, Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani did well and they have proved to be a great couple on screen. Amid this, we’d like to know your opinion on it. Out of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who would you like to see Katrina Kaif with on screen?

