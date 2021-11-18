Katrina Kaif opts for a cool tracksuit, waves to paps as she returns to Mumbai after a Dubai trip; WATCH

Over the past few weeks, Katrina Kaif has been in the headlines owing to her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Amid all the buzz, Katrina recently jetted off to Dubai for a quick trip. Reportedly, she was present there for an event organised by a bank. Now, after a short trip, Katrina is back in the city and on Thursday morning, she was snapped in the city. The gorgeous star was seen making her way home after her trip and her casual look made heads turn.

As Katrina walked out of the airport, the paps caught up with her. In the video, we can see her clad in a maroon tracksuit. She teamed it up with sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Katrina kept her mask on and headed straight for her car. The Sooryavanshi actress greeted paps from a distance as she walked to her car. Katrina is seen waving to the paparazzi before leaving the Mumbai airport.

Lately, the buzz related to her and Vicky's rumoured wedding has been leaving fans excited. Reports claim that the actress is all set to walk down the aisle with Vicky in December. The rumoured wedding is set to take place at a resort in Rajasthan. A recent India Today report claimed that Katrina has already begun trials for her wedding outfits. While Katrina and Vicky have been quiet about wedding, rumours about the same have been coming in. The names on the guest list of the wedding include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and others.

