Katrina Kaif opts for a pink dress as she gets snapped with Vicky Kaushal outside a clinic; PHOTOS

Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal manage to make heads turn whenever they step out of the house together and well, on Friday, the two were spotted by the paparazzi. Katrina and Vicky were seen exiting a clinic in the city and were captured in the frame by the paparazzi. Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, both the stars were seen with their masks on as they walked towards their car outside a clinic.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted outside a clinic

The couple, who tied the knot back in December 2021, has been making it to the headlines ever since. On Friday, while walking out of the clinic, Katrina was snapped by the paparazzi. Vicky waited near the car and was snapped in the frame. In the photos, Katrina is seen clad in a pink floral dress with a mask on. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and her hair was pulled back in a ponytail. On the other hand, Vicky is seen in a checkered shirt and sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal feels great after marriage to Katrina

On a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Vicky came with Sidharth Malhotra and opened up about the feeling of being married to Katrina. Vicky told Karan, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and most compassionate people I have ever come across. I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will release in theatres on November 4, 2022. Besides this, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. It is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will release in 2023. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Sam Bahadur and The Great Indian Family.

