Katrina Kaif opts for a pink OOTD as she returns to Mumbai post a work trip in the Maldives; See PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif recently was snapped at the Mumbai Airport. The actor has returned to the city from the Maldives post wrapping work. Check out the pictures.

Gorgeous had an amazing time shooting in the Maldives and her social media is proof of the same. Post wrapping up her work, the Ek Tha Tiger star has returned to Mumbai. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and she was all smiles as she happily posed for the shutterbugs. The gorgeous star had been teasing fans about her shoot in the tropical paradise on social media. As she made her way back today, Katrina kept it casual yet feminine in her comfy OOTD.

As usual, Katrina was at her sartorial best. The star was seen wearing a pink outfit, giving us major fashion goals. She teamed up her comfy look with white sneakers. The Phone Bhoot actress looked gorgeous with hair wrapped in a ponytail. Katrina was also seen sporting a mask and face shield for safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Dhoom 3 star was spotted waving at the paparazzi before sitting inside her car. During her workation in Maldives, she has been treating her fans with several pictures and videos. From sharing her gorgeous photos of chilling on the beach to dropping the behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoot, Katrina made sure to keep her fans posted.

Check out her pictures:

Katrina recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram story wherein she revealed her 'new breakfast partner'. In the cute video, she was seen sharing her breakfast veggies and carrots with a fluffy little rabbit, Jack. Alongside the videos, she wrote, “My breakfast partner Jack”. She captioned another video, “Having our breakfast together #Jack.” On the work front, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite . She has also announced her next project Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film in the pipeline.

Read Also: Meet Katrina Kaif’s fluffy little adorable breakfast partner on her Maldives workation; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×