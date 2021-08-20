Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: VOTE for the star whose look this week made you feel 'black is beautiful'

Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: VOTE for the star whose look this week made you feel 'black is beautiful'
Another busy week in B-Town has come to an end and if we talk about the sightings this time, we have some biggies who donned their best to impress fans. However, among them, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif went the classic way by donning all black looks recently and became the talk of the town. Deepika, who stepped out this week for a meeting at Maddock Films office, seemed to have paid an ode to black with her stylish yet comfy OOTD. 

In the photos, Deepika was seen nailing a black look in a tee and matching sweats. With it, she had tied her hair with a plaid scrunchie. She managed to command attention with her casual yet comfortable look. While the look was an athleisure one, Deepika did add a vintage touch to it and elevated it to the next level. On the other hand, talking about Katrina, the actress is known for her stylish looks when she steps out of the house. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in an all-black look. 

Katrina opted for a black sweatshirt with matching jeans and leather boots. With it, she added a matching black mask and managed to make heads turn. She posed for the paps and gave them a good look at her comfy yet stylish black look for travelling to Russia with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot. 

Now, with both actresses putting on their best black attire for a regular sighting in the city, we'd love to know your thoughts. Between Deepika's black athleisure look and Katrina's stylish airport look, vote for the one that reminded you once again that black is beautiful. Tell us who nailed it in the comments. 

Also Read|Tiger 3' trends on Twitter as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif leave for Russia; Fans root for Zoya & Tiger

Comments
Anonymous : katrina and deepika two beautiful lady
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika and katrina 2 beauty
REPLY 3 3 hours ago
