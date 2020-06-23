Katrina Kaif owns red like no other Bollywood beauty and these photos of the Bharat actress are proof

Katrina Kaif can make you go weak in the knees in every outfit she dons but this time around, we have a treat for you fans as she rocks the colour red like a diva. Check out the photos here.

has always been one to have the finest sense of fashion and while the actress seems to be a strong believer of keeping it elegant irrespective of what is the occasion, just sometimes, she happens to catch the eye a little more than others. And today, it is Katrina Kaif's photos from back in the day when she donned stunning red outfits for two different occasions and won our hearts.

We brought in two photos of the star where she donned different outfits but both in red. While one outfit has her in a lehenga that looks stunning and she looks Diwali ready, the other one is a floor-length gown and is it super glam, we love it for sure. Black and white outfits are two colours that totally have our hearts, but with the likes of Kat and few other celebrities, shades like red look stunning as ever.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos here:

On the work front, Katrina is due to be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi co-starring . The movie was due for a release earlier this year, however, the Coronavirus outbreak lead to an indefinite delay. In fact, the actress will also soon be seen in a female action film and if reports are to be believed, it will head straight for an OTT release.

