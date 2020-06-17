Katrina Kaif pays tribute to the martyred Indian army officers: Your bravery will never be forgotten

Katrina Kaif has paid her tribute to all the martyred personnel who had recently lost their lives in Ladakh post while fighting off the Chinese.

India lost a few more bravehearts again when some Indian army personnel lost their lives during a face-off with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday i.e.15th June 2020. As per the latest reports, at least 20 Indian army personnel have been injured and a few of them killed during a violent face-off with troops of China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel.

After , Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others offered their last respects to the martyred ones, has also paid her tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost their lives in the violent face-off. Saluting the sacrifice our Indian soldiers made, Katrina wrote on her Instagram story, "Saluting the sacrifice made by the soldiers at the Galwan Valley. Your bravery will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Katrina has been keeping her fans engaged on social media with constant updates via photos and videos as to what has she been up to. From cleaning the house, washing the utensils, and other household chores to trying to cook and have a fun time with her sister while doing it, she has all of us looking out for new updates. Apart from that, she has also been actively contributing to deal with the COVID 19 virus by spreading awareness and pulling off initiatives to those affected.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

The actress has been trying to make constant efforts to not just speak up on the issue but also put her resources to good use and has, in fact, helped out daily wage workers in Maharashtra as a part of her initiative and collaboration as well. She was lauded for taking the initiative and joined the likes of and others for her help.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 2019 Bharat and next, she will be seen opposite , in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie was due for release; however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in the film being pushed.

Credits :Instagram

