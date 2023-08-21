Katrina Kaif pens a lovely wish for BFF Mini Mathur on her birthday: ‘To our forever bundle of joy…’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan. Mini is one of Katrina’s closest friends, and she often features in Kat’s social media posts. Today, Mini Mathur is celebrating her birthday, and lovely wishes from her fans and friends have been pouring in on social media. Katrina also took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture with her, and she penned a short yet sweet note to wish her BFF.

Katrina Kaif wishes Mini Mathur on her birthday

On her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif shared a blurry picture featuring her, Mini Mathur and their friend Karishma Kohli. Katrina is seen posing next to Mini. While the Phone Bhoot actress looks gorgeous in a black top, Mini is seen in a white top, and she looks incredibly happy. The picture is just too cute! Sharing the picture, Katrina wished Mini a happy birthday, and wrote, “To our forever bundle of joy and sunshine @minimathur I hope we are three peas in a pod forever...even more joy and laughter to you this year.” Check it out below!

Mini Mathur re-shared Katrina’s Instagram story, and wrote, “Always my dearest @katrinakaif...I love you and where is this blurry photo from??” along with laughing emojis.

Mini Mathur and her husband Kabir Khan were among the few close friends who were invited to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in 2021. Katrina has worked with Kabir Khan in films such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger etc.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in July, as Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday, Mini Mathur made it extra special by sharing a series of pictures, and a note that read, “We have the cake... and we shall eat it too!! One and a half decades of friendship that’s as easy-going, fun, and full of love as the birthday girl!! Wishing you all the happiness in the world and then some @katrinakaif Happy Birthday!”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Post Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, Sriram Raghavan to revive Ikkis; Read Deets