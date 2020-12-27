Katrina Kaif pens cute note for birthday boy Salman Khan; Calls him ‘Great human being’

On the occasion of superstar Salman Khan's 55th birthday, actress Katrina Kaif has shared a beautiful birthday note for him on Instagram.

Superstar has turned a year older today. This year he is celebrating his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends. Salman's fans who celebrate his birthday like a festival, are busy sharing birthday wishes for their favourite actor on social media. Not only fans, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, , Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to name a few have wished bhaijaan via social media. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon is Salman's favourite co-star .

The actress has shared a picture of Salman Khan and penned a cute birthday note for the superstar on her Instagram story. While sharing the same, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great human being." The picture which Katrina has posted was originally shared by Salman on his Instagram handle a few days back. Katrina and Salman are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and fans simply adore the duo.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's wish for birthday boy Salman Khan here:

Salman and Katrina have worked together in several hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvraaj, Partner and more. They were last seen in Bharat, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film was released in 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman has appealed to his fans not to gather outside his apartment in Mumbai. A notice displayed outside his building reads as, “The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind.”

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

