Katrina Kaif pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor; Says ‘May you always spread happiness & warmth’

Katrina Kaif took to social media to pen a sweet wish for Sonam Kapoor on her 35th birthday. Katrina also shared a stunning photo of Sonam with the photo.

Birthdays are a special day for anyone and speaking of this, has been getting wishes from all near and dear ones on the occasion. As Sonam turned a year older today, her family and loved ones made it a point to make her feel special on the day. From celebrating her birthday with her family to sharing photos, Sonam has been making the most of her day. Now, too took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for Sonam.

Katrina took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning photo of Sonam and penned a sweet birthday note for her. Katrina shared a gorgeous photo in which Sonam can be seen dressed in a black outfit. Along with this, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthday @SonamKapoor May you always spread happiness and warmth like u do.” Katrina and Sonam may have never shared the screen together but they have been seen slaying on the red carpet of events together.

Katrina also was a part of Sonam’s pre-wedding ceremonies and photos of the two gorgeous ladies had gone viral back in the days. Now, on Sonam’s special day, Katrina made it a point to wish her and shared a photo on social media too.

Here’s Katrina’s wish for Sonam:

Meanwhile, apart from Katrina, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others have penned sweet notes to Sonam on her special day. Sonam returned to Mumbai from New Delhi a day ahead of her birthday. She was spending the lockdown in New Delhi with Anand and his family. Sonam’s sister Rhea shared photos on social media of the birthday celebrations as well.

Credits :Instagram

