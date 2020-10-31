Katrina Kaif pens a sweet birthday note for Ananya Panday; Says 'May you rise to greater heights'
Ananya Panday turned a year older on October 30, 2020, and wishes poured in for her from all over the country. Right from parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana to celebs like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone has sent their heartfelt wishes to the Student of the Year 2 actress on her birthday. Meanwhile, Ananya’s BFF Suhana Khan was among the first ones to wish her on the special occasion. For the unversed, she has turned 22 now.
Now, there is another celeb who has sent heartfelt wishes to Ananya Panday on her birthday. We are talking about Katrina Kaif here who has shared a post on Instagram with a rather sweet note for the Pati, Patni, Aur Woh actress. Kat writes, “Happy birthday @ananyapanday. May u rise to greater and greater heights – have the bestest year. Apart from that, she has also shared a stunning picture of Ananya in which the actress looks amazing in a shimmery outfit.
Check out the Instagram post below:
On the professional front, Ananya Panday last featured in Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter. The Maqbool Khan directorial has been released on an OTT platform sometime back. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled movie that also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting for this project is going on in the exotic locale of Goa. Other than that, the actress will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for the movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Oh shut up Kat,I like you but I can't tolerate this Annanya who thinks she has 'Struggled' so much. She is just another Alia in making.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
hmm bcz she hats alia so alias cometetion is her fav! lol kat being katty
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
and kangana fans thougt katrina is in their side lol! supporting nepo kid! shame kat