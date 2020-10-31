Katrina Kaif pens a sweet birthday note for Ananya Panday; Says 'May you rise to greater heights'

Ananya Panday celebrated her 22nd birthday on 30th October 2020. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has sent her heartfelt wishes for the actress on the special day.

Ananya Panday turned a year older on October 30, 2020, and wishes poured in for her from all over the country. Right from parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana to celebs like and Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone has sent their heartfelt wishes to the Student of the Year 2 actress on her birthday. Meanwhile, Ananya’s BFF was among the first ones to wish her on the special occasion. For the unversed, she has turned 22 now.

Now, there is another celeb who has sent heartfelt wishes to Ananya Panday on her birthday. We are talking about here who has shared a post on Instagram with a rather sweet note for the Pati, Patni, Aur Woh actress. Kat writes, “Happy birthday @ananyapanday. May u rise to greater and greater heights – have the bestest year. Apart from that, she has also shared a stunning picture of Ananya in which the actress looks amazing in a shimmery outfit.

Check out the Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday last featured in Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter. The Maqbool Khan directorial has been released on an OTT platform sometime back. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled movie that also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting for this project is going on in the exotic locale of Goa. Other than that, the actress will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for the movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter.

