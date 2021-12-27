Katrina Kaif pens a sweet birthday note for Salman Khan: May all love, light and brilliance you’ve be with you

Salman Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it’s his 56th birthday today and he has been showered with immense love on social media. Not just commoners and several celebs have taken to social media to shower birthday love on the Ek Tha Tiger actor. Joining them, Katrina Kaif has also taken to social media to extend birthday wishes to Salman Khan and penned a sweet note for the superstar and it is all about love and light.