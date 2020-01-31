Katrina Kaif pens a sweet wish on Preity Zinta’s 45th birthday & calls her ‘one of the kindest people’

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for Preity Zinta on her 45th birthday. The Sooryavanshi actress praised Preity for her kindness and wished her. Check it out.

For most people, birthdays are occasions on which friends and family members try to make one feel special. Today, one of the most adorable dimpled beauty has turned a year older and on her birthday, fans have been pouring in wishes on social media. Even celebs are wishing the dimpled actress and among them, also penned a sweet note for her friend Preity and wished her on birthday in the most special way on social media.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of Preity in which the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress can be seen clad in a black dress. Along with the photo, Katrina wrote, “@realpz happiest birthday to one of the kindest people I know.” While the actress is being wished by fans all across the globe, Katrina penned a special wish for Preity as she turned 45. The two ladies share a great bond for a long time and on this special day, Katrina decided to share a heartfelt note for Zinta.

Meanwhile, Preity was last seen promoting ’s Dabangg 3 back in December 2019 when she along with the actor shot for a fun video. Seeing Preity and Salman together in the video, fans were excited. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film, Sooryavanshi with . A few days back, Katrina and Akshay were shooting in Goa along with Gulshan Grover and others. The film will star Katrina as a doctor and Akshay’s wife. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

