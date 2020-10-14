  1. Home
Katrina Kaif pens the sweetest wish for her 'super supportive soul sister' Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar share a great bond of friendship. On Zoya's birthday, Katrina penned an adorable wish for her on social media and left fans in awe.
Katrina Kaif and Zoya AkhtarKatrina Kaif pens the sweetest wish for her 'super supportive soul sister' Zoya Akhtar on her birthday
Birthdays are special occasions for everyone. Speaking of this, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has turned a year older today and since this morning, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Now, joining the league of wishes is Katrina Kaif, who is extremely close to Zoya. Katrina penned a sweet note for her friend Zoya on her birthday and left fans in complete awe of their bond. Katrina and Zoya share a great bond and often in the past, the actress has been spotted at the filmmaker's residence. 

On the occasion of Zoya's birthday, Katrina took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning click of her friend to wish her. Not just this, Katrina penned a sweet note where she wished love and success for Zoya this year. Sharing the photo of the filmmaker on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @zoieakhtar my super supportive soul sister and friend... May u have all the love and success this year." Katrina and Zoya have worked together on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. 

Not just Katrina, even Anushka Sharma also penned a sweet wish for the filmmaker on social media. Soon, Zoya's brother and actor Farhan Akhtar also shared a cute photo from their childhood and wished his sister on her special day. 

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's wish for Zoya Akhtar:

Meanwhile, reports had come in a while back that Katrina will be working in Zoya Akhtar's film with Ranveer Singh. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet. Currently, Katrina is spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. 

