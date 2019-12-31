Katrina Kaif to play the role of a doctor in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Katrina Kaif will play the role of a doctor in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

It is not the first time that and will be seen romancing each other on screen, for the two have previously shared screen space in Namaste England and other films, and as we speak, Katrina and are coming together for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. That’s right! Ever since it was announced that Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are reuniting for Sooryavanshi, all of their fans have been super pumped.

While the film will release in March 2020, Akshay and Katrina will be seen recreating the iconic Tip Tip Barsa song in the film and as per latest reports, Katrina will play the role of a doctor in the film and recently, when Rohit Shetty had made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show, he revealed that Katrina is like a quiz master and keeps on asking a lot of questions. “She asks a lot of questions...is this okay? Is this right? I tell her she is beautiful but after a point, I just switch off.” A few days back, when Simmba clocked a year, Rohit Shetty released a teaser of Simmba and at the end of the teaser, we were given a glimpse of Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar, and in the same frame.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite and as for Akshay Kumar, his last release Good Newwz is setting the cash registers ringing at the box office,

