Katrina Kaif pledges to donate to the PM CARES fund & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for COVID 19
The entire nation has been under lockdown owing to the Coronavirus scare and while everyone has been asked to stay home, the poor have been suffering owing to lack of funds as well as facilities available. Now, in an attemot to provide help to those who earn their wages on a daily basis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a fund to fight COVID 19, and many celebrities have also been coming forward to donate for the same. Apart from the PM CARES fund, the states have also set up a fund to lend out additional support.
Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and many others have taken to social media to pledge to support the funds set up by both, the centre as well as the state. And now, joining is another celebrity in the form of Katrina who took to social media to make the announcement and she wrote, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world."
Meanwhile, Katrina has also been sharing videos from home and sharing with fans how she has been spending her time indoors. The actress also took to social media to share videos where she has been sharing home workout videos along with others where we see her doing household chores.
