Katrina Kaif poses for a colourful photo with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and we are all hearts

The Holi fever has kicked in with a pre-Holi bash in B-town and this photo of Katrina Kaif posing with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas has our hearts.

B-town always celebrates festivals with all the shizz and as Holi is almost here, the early celebrations have kickstarted already. Last night, we saw some of the whos who of B-town attend a pre-Holi bash and also attending the party were none other than Jonas and Nick Jonas. Among others, who were also a part of the bash, includes the likes of , Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandes, and others.

And while their photos before entering the bash have been doing the rounds on the internet, we have all been waiting for photos and videos from inside the bash, and guess what? Nick happened to be the first one to give us a glimpse into the inside photos and videos and he posed for a photo with the divas of B-town, his ladylove Priyanka Chopra and leading lady of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas' photos right here:

Nick captioned the photo with a sweet something as he shared how elated he is to celebrate his first Holi, even though it is earlier than the actual day. He wrote, "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India."

