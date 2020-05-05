Katrina Kaif poses in front of the Taj Mahal in this UNSEEN photo from 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Thanks to Katrina Kaif's die-hard fans and fan clubs, we stumbled upon the actress' unseen photo from the sets of her 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Amid this lockdown, is making sure to keep her fans and followers entertained via social media. The actress recently made headlines for her accidental live video on Instagram but her fans did not seem to mind as she kept it candid. Thanks to these die-hard fans and fan clubs, we stumbled upon Katrina's unseen photo from the sets of her 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. For the unversed, Katrina starred in the film opposite Imran Khan and Ali Fazal.

From the looks of it, Katrina's throwback photo has been taken during the filming of the song 'Isq Risk' which is quite popular. In the photo, Katrina can be seen in her anarkali avatar which she donned in the song. The actress can also be seen holding a bunch of grapes and wearing sunglasses to protect herself from the heat. The majestic Taj Mahal in the background can also be seen as the song was shot in Agra.

Check out Katrina's major throwback photo below:

The diva is extremely active on social media and amid the lockdown, has been sharing updates on the same. Be it washing utensils or cooking, Katrina has been sharing how she is spending lockdown on her Instagram account. On Sunday, Katrina was also a part of the I For India concert that was held with a number of artists from across the globe. On the work front, she was last seen in Bharat with and was gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi with . However, the film has been indefinitely pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

