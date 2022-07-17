Katrina Kaif poses with her girl gang in Maldives, shares PIC of her birthday gift ft Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She recently turned a year older and social media was filled with wishes for her all over. Well, the actress along with hubby Vicky Kaushal and some of their closest friends went to the Maldives to celebrate her special day. It was only yesterday when Kat gave us a glimpse into her fun-filled birthday celebration and today yet again she shared a picture of her sitting on a yacht with her girls.

In the picture, we can see Katrina Kaif posing with two of her friends, all of them dressed in white. Katrina looks pristine in her white dress as she sits next to Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur. All three ladies are smiling and they pose for the camera. The sky and the sea make for a perfect background behind them and indeed it looks perfect. Sharing this picture, Katrina wrote, “My Girls”.

Check out the image below:

Yesterday, taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a series of pics in which she was enjoying her time by the beachside with her girl gang. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was seen dressed in a white coloured oversized shirt and was all smiles as she posed with the ladies. Interestingly, the last pic also featured Sunny Kaushal photobombing the pic in style. On the other hand, Ileana D’Cruz has also shared a group selfie with the birthday girl, Mini Mathur, Isabelle, Anand Tiwari and Vicky who was flaunting a clean-shaven look.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is scheduled to release on November 4. She will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The espionage thriller drama will also feature Emraan Hashmi in a key role. Besides, Katrina will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa which will mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade.

