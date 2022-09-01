Katrina Kaif poses with Salman Khan’s sisters and others in INSIDE PIC from Arpita Khan’s Ganapti celebrations

Like every year this year too Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan welcomed home Lord Ganesha to her home. Since morning a lot of family and friends from the industry paid a visit to the house. But one of the most special guests of the evening were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who arrived to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The couple came hand in hand and smiled for the paparazzi. Now, Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram handle to share an inside picture from the celebration also featuring Katrina.

In the picture, we can see Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a yellow sharara that she wore. The actress posed with ace fitness Yasmin Karachiwala who too wore a bright yellow coloured sharara. On the other side next to Katrina stood Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur sizzling in a red saree. Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan too posed in the same picture. Posting this picture, Yasmin wrote, ‘Ganapati Bappa looking too cute’.

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, in the pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif looking stunning in her lime yellow sharara. She left her hair open and her skin looked flawless. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand wore a dark yellow coloured Kurta over a white pyjama. The Masaan actor completed his look with brown footwear. The couple walked hand in hand and smiled as they posed for the paparazzi. Later in the evening, even Salman Khan arrived to seek the blessings of bappa. A video of him doing Ganapati Aarti too went viral.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, and Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

