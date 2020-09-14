Katrina Kaif posts a sweet message on Kabir Khan’s birthday; Wishes him ‘all the love, adventure and joy’
Kabir Khan is one of the most talented filmmakers in Bollywood and he has won a million hearts with his movies. In his career of over 15 years, the filmmaker has entertained the movies with his versatile movies. While Kabir enjoys a massive fan following, he was inundated with best wishes on his special day. Yes! The filmmaker has turned a year older today. Amid all the fans, Katrina Kaif also took it as an opportunity to send birthday love to Kabir.
To note, Katrina and Kabir have been associated with each other for over a decade now. The two had first collaborated in 2009 release New York and went on to work in several movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom. Showering love on the filmmaker, the Thugs of Hindostan actress penned a sweet message on Kabir’s birthday. She wrote, “Happiest birthday @kabirkhankk what a journey it’s been since a decade – of the most incredible fun and conversations always – wish you all the love, adventure and joy” followed by a heart emoticon.
Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Kabir Khan:
Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina will soon be working with Ali Abbas Zafar in a superheroine film. Interestingly, Katrina, in many of her previous interviews, has spoken about how she has always wanted to do a superhero film. And now, her dream is all set to come true as will be seen playing the lead role in this female-centric action saga.
Also Read: Katrina Kaif lights up the internet as she poses for an adorable pic with Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur’s daughter
Anonymous 2 days ago
Happy birthday kabir sir!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
HBD kabir sir.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I wish she finds someone nice and married. She had been used for too long.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dating is not hiding a relationship. He will use her like the others and then discard her.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She ain't used. And she is dating Vicky Kaushal currently.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Newyork and Ek tha Tiger are the best roles of Katrina. Phantom was a bad film.