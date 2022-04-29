Katrina Kaif posts throwback pic & shows her love for oversized jackets; Fans call her ‘fashion icon forever’
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen picture of her from her younger days and it is too cute to handle.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Ever since she had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal fans love to see their chemistry with each other. Well, the actress makes sure to treat all her fans either with her solo pictures or pictures with her hubby. Today, she took to her photo-sharing app yet again and posted a throwback picture of her wearing an oversized jacket and we bet this pic will melt your hearts.
Credits: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
