Katrina Kaif predicts winner in face-off between Zoya from Tiger 3 and Deepika Padukone's Rubai of Pathaan

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are integral players in the YRF Spy Universe. Katrina takes on the role of Zoya in the Tiger franchise, while Deepika portrays Rubai in Pathaan. Both have earned acclaim for their impressive action scenes. In a recent chat with India Today, Katrina shared her thoughts on a hypothetical face-off between Zoya and Deepika's character, Rubai, in a dream showdown.

Katrina Kaif predicts the winner in a Zoya vs. Rubai face-off

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif shared her thoughts on a potential showdown between her character Zoya from Tiger 3 and Deepika Padukone's character Rubai from Pathaan. Kaif suggested, “See, let's put it this way. I don't know all the backstories, but Zoya to me seems the most experienced agent. So with experience comes more fighting experience. I leave it to you to decide."

Katrina Kaif selects her preferred sidekick between Pathaan and Kabir

When presented with the choice between Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's role as Kabir in the movie War as her potential sidekick in the Spy Universe. the Phone Bhoot actress responded, “This is a phenomenal film I'm doing, first of all, where Pathaan or Kabir is my sidekick! The wonderful thing about the Spy Universe is that all the characters are so well-written and have a strong identity of their own that you kind of can put any piece anywhere. Every piece fits beautifully. That's in the strength of the characters."

Work fronts of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Katrina recently starred in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, reprising her role as Zoya Humaimi, a former ISI agent. Shifting focus, she's set for Sriram Raghavan's suspenseful film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, now slated for a January 2024 release instead of December 8. Kaif was also slated for Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, but due to logistical challenges and production issues, the project is currently on hold.

In 2023, Deepika Padukone has achieved remarkable success with the blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan. Looking into 2024, she is set to begin the year with Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where she co-stars with Hrithik Roshan. Following this, she'll be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, Deepika is a part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for release in cinemas during the Independence Day weekend.

