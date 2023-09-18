Katrina Kaif prefers Vicky Kaushal's clean-shaven or bearded look? The Great Indian Family actor reveals

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most renowned actors of the current generation. Over the years, he has proved his mettle in acting with versatility in various performances. The National Award winner actor is through up and up in his professional front. While his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Backe co-starring Sara Ali Khan was successful at the box office, Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his next, The Great Indian Family. It is not just his acting skills, his personality and social media presence also leave the audience, especially girls crushing over him. Nonetheless, Vicky Kaushal being quite particular about his looks divulged if his beautiful wife, Katrina Kaif prefers his bearded look or clean-shaven look.

Vicky Kaushal revealed if Katrina Kaif likes his bearded or clean-shaven look

The Great Indian Family actor, Vicky Kaushal was recently in a conversation with Instant Bollywood. When asked by the host how the actor who loves being classic and averse to experimenting when it comes to his style, went with a clean-shaven look without any stubble for his role in the film, Kaushal laughed and answered. He stated: “Being clean shaven is an occupational hazard for me. I will only do that if a role requires me to do that otherwise I prefer myself with a beard.”

In addition to this, Vicky further revealed that his gorgeous wife, Katrina Kaif also prefers him in a beard. He said, “She prefers me in beard. She doesn’t like me clean shaven, neither do I without a beard. Nobody likes me in clean shaven, myself also.”

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship extremely private from the public eye. Nonetheless, both shouted from the rooftops as they got married on December 9, 2021, following a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s workfront

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is awaiting the release of his next, The Great Indian Family, co-starring Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar on September 22.

After this, he will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated, Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He also has Dharma Productions’, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Furthermore, he will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023, coinciding with Diwali. The actress is also joining hands with Vijay Sethupathi in the Sriram Raghavan directorial, Merry Christmas which is scheduled to release on December 15, 2023. She even has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's photo with his 'cutie aai' Veena Kaushal is all things love; fans gush over mother-son bond