Katrina Kaif is a proper Punjabi bride as she wears red chooda with kaleere; PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially man and wife now. The lovebirds, who were dating each other for a while, took their nuptial vows in a lavish ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in presence of family and close friends. And while the couple made sure to be particular about privacy on their big day, the newlyweds have finally shared their first pics from their wedding. Katrina and Vicky, undoubtedly, look a sight to behold in their D-Day.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress had opted for a classic lehenga with golden embroidery for her wedding day. And while Vicky happens to be a Punjabi, Katrina made sure to add the Punjabi touch in her bridal attire. The diva was seen wearing red chooda along with golden kaleere which happens to be a part of Punjabi custom. Katrina completed her look with golden bridal jewelery including a headband and she undoubtedly looked like a dream. On the other hand, Vicky complemented his ladylove well in his cream coloured sherwani with heavy golden embroidery and turban.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

Interestingly, Katrina and Vicky penned a sweet note as they shared their wedding pics. The pics were captioned as, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together” along with a heart emoticon. Ever since then, the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride arrives in doli adorned with flowers wearing Sabyasachi pink lehenga