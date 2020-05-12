Katrina Kaif is a proud educator as she gives sweeping tips to fans during quarantine; Check it out

Katrina Kaif, who is seen doing household chores during quarantine, has become a pro at it now and is giving interesting tips to her fans.

As we all are holed up in our houses, picking up a new hobby is indeed one of the options for the people to kill the time. In fact, many of us are also taking one day at a time and are spending the quarantine by spending time with their families along with doing household chores. Interestingly, celebrities are no different as they are also seen indulging in household chores these days. In fact, they are also keeping their fans entertained as they share videos of their quarantine schedule on social.

Keeping up with this trajectory, has also shared an intriguing post which is becoming the talk of the town. The Ek Tha Tiger actress, who is enjoying the lockdown with her sister, is seen doing all the household chores these days. And looks like she has become a pro at it, at least her recent Instagram story hints so. Days after Katrina was seen sweeping around the house, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress shared tips about the same. The diva turned in to a proud educator and was giving lessons about which broomstick works the best for sweeping the floor. In another story, she also shared a video of a mop which she has been using to clean the floor.

Take a look at Katrina’s lessons for sweeping the floor:

Earlier, the Jagga Jasoos actress had also shared videos of herself trying hands on cooking and doing the dishes and had won a lot of appreciation from the audience. Besides, Katrina is also seen spending her quarantine working out at her residence and doesn’t leave a chance to motivate her fans to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×