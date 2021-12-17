Katrina Kaif is a proud Punjabi bahu as she makes her first halwa after wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PIC

Katrina Kaif is now married to Vicky Kaushal and fans can’t keep calm about it. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 and had returned to Mumbai early this week. While it was a delight to watch Katrina as a new bride with her husband Vicky, the actress is currently busy with her post wedding rituals and seems to be enjoying every bit of it. In fact, taking to her Instagram, Katrina has even given a glimpse of a post wedding ritual at her and Vicky’s house.

The new bride, who is active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of a bowl of halwa. Interestingly, this halwa was made by Katrina as a part of a post wedding ritual in Punjabi household. Known as chaunka chardhana, this ritual is performed a couple of days after the wedding wherein the new bride cooks for the first time in the house, preferably something sweet. Katrina seems to be quite excited about getting along with the new culture and becoming a typical Punjabi bahu. Her excitement was evident as she wrote, “Maine banaya’ indicating the halwa and captioned the image as, “Chaunka Chardhana” with a smiling emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

To note, Katrina has been dishing out true blue Punjabi vibes since her wedding. The actress had opted for a classic red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery for her big day. This isn’t all. Katrina had completed her bridal look with red chooda and golden kaleere.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look like a dream in THESE new pics from their wedding festivities