Katrina Kaif proves she's a true fitness freak as she does pilates in New York; PIC

Katrina Kaif is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has not only set a benchmark in the industry with her strong acting skills but has gained a massive following owing to her panache and glamorous looks. Apart from being a wonderful actor, she is a fitness freak too and her Instagram handle is proof of it. For those unaware, she is currently vacationing in New York with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and is sharing glimpses of her trip on social media without fail.

However, even while on vacation, Katrina did not forget to indulge in a workout session as she performed pilates. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she gave a glimpse of her session. In the photo, she can be seen wearing all-black activewear. While sharing the post, the actress wore, “Pilates in New York.”

See Katrina Kaif’s post here:

Earlier, on Vicky’s birthday, Katrina shared some mushy photos on Instagram. In the pics, Katrina looked beautiful in her white coloured outfit with black floral print and was being kissed by her main man who looked dapper in his sweatshirt and cap. The couple was seen enjoying their time on the terrace of a building. In the caption, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

Talking about the work front, Katrina has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot. Besides, Katrina has also collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for Merry Christmas which is slated to release in December this year.

