Katrina Kaif proves she's an ultimate beach babe as she shares a stunning throwback picture; See Post

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has set the social media on fire with her recent Instagram on fire.
176279 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 01:06 pm
Katrina Kaif proves she's an ultimate beach babe as she shares a stunning throwback picture; See Post
Ever since Katrina Kaif has made her debut on Instagram in 2017, her social media posts have been a rage among the fans. Over the years, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has emerged as a true-blue social media queen. Each of her Instagram posts manages to set the social media on fire and netizens can’t help getting swoon over her beautiful looks. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing sizzling pics, Katrina is once again making headlines as she has shared a stunning throwback picture.

In the picture, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress was seen nailing her beach look in a white bikini. Katrina was seen enjoying the breeze by the beach side as she played with her hair flaunting her no make up look. It was difficult to take eyes off her natural beauty. Looks like the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has been missing the beach days and is reminiscing the good old days with this throwback pic. She even captioned the image with the wave and blue heart emoticons respectively.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback pic enjoying a beach day:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat in 2019, is gearing up for a superheroine movie. To note, the Ek Tha Tiger actress has been collaborating with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for the superhero project wherein she will be playing the central character. Apparently, she has also begun working on the project and even shared a glimpse of the script from her upcoming film on social media.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif hints about her next film with Ali Abbas Zafar in her latest post

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Send her a deportation order and deport her back to her country.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Barbie

Anonymous 10 hours ago

She is amazing

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Love her

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Beautiful

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Superb hot and beautiful Katrina

Anonymous 1 day ago

LOL......AUNTY-KAY is ALWAYS giving THROWBACKS to PV.

