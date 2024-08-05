Katrina Kaif radiates grace and elegance in stunning ivory trench coat dress as she poses with fans in UNSEEN PIC from Abu Dhabi

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has wowed everyone with her string of hit films. With over a decade in the industry, she has captivated audiences not just with her acting but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Known for giving major style inspiration, she was recently spotted by fans at Abu Dhabi airport, posing with them in a stylish outfit.

Recently, a fan page of Katrina Kaif shared a photo of the actress at Abu Dhabi airport. Dressed in a stunning white outfit with her hair down, Katrina posed for the camera with a smile while standing with her fans. She wore a long ivory trench coat and had both hands in her pockets. The actress looks like an angel in the photo, making it truly unmissable.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi upon her return to the city. She looked stunning in a simple yellow organza suit set, which included an anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. The actress added a touch of style with black glasses, giving major fashion goals. As she left the airport, she smiled and waved at the cameras before heading to her car.

After celebrating her 41st birthday, Katrina Kaif shared breathtaking photos from a wellness retreat in Austria on Instagram. One image features her in black, sitting on a lakeside bench, while other posts include sunlit selfies and snapshots of her meals. The final slide showcases a tour of the resort, emphasizing its serene and scenic beauty.

In her caption, Katrina described her experience as 'incredible,' noting how the retreat allowed her to pause and find tranquility. She highlighted the daily forest walks around the lake as moments of profound peace. Katrina also expressed her appreciation for the genuine care, warmth, and holistic expertise of the staff and therapists, and mentioned she would definitely return for another exceptional stay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the mystery thriller film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film was jointly produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg under Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. It is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (The Bird in the Cage).

