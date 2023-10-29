Katrina Kaif radiates grace and elegance in yellow saree; Alia Bhatt has a ‘beautiful’ reaction to photos

Katrina Kaif is one of the most stunning actresses in the industry. While she has already been creating a huge buzz on the internet for her next release, Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan, her social media game is also on point. The gorgeous actress enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom on social media. With every latest post, she manages to set the internet in a state of frenzy. A while ago, yet again, Katrina Kaif dropped a series of delightful pictures, attracting a sweet reaction from Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif drops stunning photos in a yellow saree

Today, on Sunday, October 29, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures on her social media. In the pictures, the actress stuns in a bright yellow silk saree with a golden patti border. She paired it up with the matching colored blouse, striking enchanting poses for the camera.

Needless to say, the actress radiated glow and elegance in the latest post. While sharing the pictures, the actress didn’t caption the post but dropped a yellow heart emoji in the caption.

In the pictures shared, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting a minimal make-up look with a red bindi and light lipstick shade. The actress accessorized her look with embellished heavy earrings and matching kadhas. For the hairdo, she kept her hair open.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt's 'beautiful' reaction to the post

The post shared by the actress got a reaction from her Jee Le Zaraa co-star and actress Alia Bhatt. Reacting to Katrina’s post, she called her ‘beautiful’ as she wrote, “So beautiful Katy (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)” in the comments section.

Fans react to the post

In addition to this, ardent fans of Katrina Kaif couldn’t stop gushing over the post shared by her. A fan wrote, “Koi tumsa nahi (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," while another fan commented, “Yellow saree suits you so well” A third fan wrote, “Looking so pretty”

About Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3

It goes without saying, that Katrina Kaif is setting enough noise on social media for her next, Tiger 3. The film also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi is scheduled for this year's Diwali release. The trailer and song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam of this action-packed thriller, has already been receiving great love from the audience. In addition to this, the looks of the characters too have added to the excitement for the film.

Tiger 3 will have a runtime of 2 hours 33 minutes with a UA certification.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: 'We're saving the best for big screen', says director Maneesh Sharma on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer