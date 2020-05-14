Katrina Kaif raises her voice against domestic violence: I am the voice of the victims which are going unheard

Katrina Kaif took to social media to raise her voice against domestic violence while supporting the cause as well. Check out her post right here.

Cases of domestic violence have been on a rise given the ongoing lockdown and so, it is necessary that one raises their voice against what has been going on and setting an example by doing the same is actress who has taken to her social media to spread awareness and also, raise funds. Katrina took to social media as she shared a photo which had written 'I am Fatima' on it and explained what is the idea behind doing so via her post.

The actress went on to urge people to do the needful given the difficult times and something that must be done. She wrote, 'I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard. Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds and raise resources to tackle domestic violence.'

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Among other celebrities, the likes of , Farhan Akhtar, and many others have also raised their voice against domestic violence and now, Kat has followed the way. She further went on to nominated other actresses, , Janhvi Kapoor, and to take this forward and also lend their support to the cause by raising their voices against domestic violence.

