Katrina Kaif reacted THIS way to advise on pronunciation in Tiger Zinda Hai; dialogue coach recalls

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood actor, starred alongside Salman Khan in the successful movie Tiger 3. Katrina, who spent her childhood in London, has a British accent. Actor Vikas Kumar shared that during the filming of Tiger Zinda Hai, he offered assistance to Katrina for dialogue and pronunciation practice. Despite the actor urging to give advice on dialogue delivery, Katrina Kaif responded differently and chose not to take it into consideration.

Vikas Kumar reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to dialogue delivery during Tiger Zinda Hai

During an interaction with Jist, Vikas Kumar, who is a diction and dialogue coach mentioned that Katrina is highly disciplined. He got to know her during the dubbing of Tiger Zinda Hai when they requested his assistance. He visited Katrina's house and had a meeting with her. On the initial day of reading lines, he provided corrections for her pronunciation. He added, “But the actor in me also told her that ‘this dialogue can also be said like this.’ One good thing is that I don’t get intimidated by the actors.”

He continued and added, “So on the first day she told me ‘Just tell me the sound, don’t tell me how to say it.’ Fair enough. I did not feel bad or anything. I don’t know what she felt on the first day.” He further mentioned that the following day, he simply explained the pronunciation to her. After completing that particular scene, Katrina suggested, 'Once can you do and show it your way (the dialogues)’.'

About Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan reprised his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in Tiger 3, the newest addition to the spy genre of Yash Raj Films. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Katrina Kaif as Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and a former ISI agent. The screenplay was written by Shridhar Raghavan, with Anckur Chaudhry handling the dialogues, and the story was conceived by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi joined the varied cast of Tiger 3, portraying the character Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan reprised his role as Kabir from War. Tiger 3 was released in theaters on November 12 during Diwali and achieved success both critically and commercially.

