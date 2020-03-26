Katrina Kaif REACTS to Arjun Kapoor’s latest video of him revealing his 'nikhri twacha ka raaz’; Check it out

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor often indulge in Instagram banter on each other’s posts. Recently, Arjun shared a video in which he revealed his beauty secret. Katrina had a sweet reaction to it. Check it out.

Among the popular Bollywood stars, and ’s social media banter always leaves netizens with a smile on their faces. Whenever Katrina shares a video or photo of herself, Arjun ends up coming up with a hilarious reaction to it. Similarly, Katrina too returns the favour and their cute bickering and leg pulling like friends is a treat for their fans. Recently, when Katrina shared a video of washing utensils, Arjun called her ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ and lit up the internet.

Now, on Thursday, Arjun shared a video in which he could be seen revealing his beauty tips or the reason behind his skin’s glow. Arjun is seen with a cream on his cheeks and forehead with which he was cleansing his face. Seeing the same, Katrina couldn’t resist and comment on it. Arjun captioned his adorable video in Hindi and wrote, “आप सोच रहे होंगे क्या है मेरी निखरी त्वचा का राज़ ??? कुछ नहीं बस थोड़ा अलग वाला मास्क ।।।” (You must be wondering about the reason behind my skin’s glow. Nothing, just a different kind of mask)

Katrina commented on it and wrote, “Looking fresh.” Arjun replied to her and wrote, “Shukriya madam.” The cute exchange between the two surely has been lighting up the internet. A day back, Katrina shared a video in which she was seen sweeping her house floor while her maid was practicing social distancing. Seeing the same, Arjun couldn’t resist and called her ‘Kaantaben 2.0.”

Check out Arjun and Katrina’s cute banter:

Meanwhile, Katrina and Arjun, like other celebs, have been urging everyone to stay at home amidst the lockdown. A day back, Arjun shared a video where he is seen telling everyone to stay at home and stay safe amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Even Katrina and Arjun’s films Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been postponed amidst the COVID 19 lockdown.

