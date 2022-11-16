Katrina Kaif REACTS as Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her '48 hrs' in New York; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her debut back in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 and has indeed come a long way. The actress likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Ananya Panday's glimpse of '48 hrs' in New York

Just a while back, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and offered her fans a sneak peek of how she spent her 48 hours in New York. She captioned the photos: "48hrs in NYC nothing quite like it." In the first photo, she could be seen having a drink and she wore a beige sweater with a big red heart on it. While in another photo, Ananya also posed next to a Christmas-themed installation. The other photos offered a glimpse of all the delicacies she enjoyed during her stay. Katrina Kaif's reaction to Ananya Panday's photos Reacting to the photos, Katrina Kaif commented: "So true," Ananya's close friend Orhan Awatramani wrote: "Humble." While Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff added: "we need the outfit reveal." Check out Ananya Panday's photos:

Ananya Panday work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. Apart from this, Ananya will star in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration. The movie is slated to release on 23rd June 2023.

