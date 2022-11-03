Katrina Kaif REACTS to Vicky Kaushal’s adorable ‘champi’ video with mom Veena Kaushal on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a great bond with his mother Veena Kaushal and never fails to shower her with love and appreciation on special days. Not just Vicky, Katrina Kaif also shares a lovely bond with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. On Women’s Day this year, Vicky shared a cute picture of Katrina posing with Veena Kaushal and called them both his ‘strength’. Now, as Vicky’s mom Veena Kaushal is celebrating her birthday, the Uri actor took to his social media to wish her with an adorable video, and a heartfelt message. The video has also garnered a reaction from Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram and it shows Veena Kaushal massaging Vicky’s hair with oil, while the actor recorded the video. Posting the cute ‘champi’ video featuring him and his mom, Vicky wished her a happy birthday, and expressed how much he loves her. “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you.” The video garnered a lot of likes and comments, with fans wishing Veena Kaushal a happy birthday. Katrina Kaif also reacted to the video and dropped a heart emoji on Vicky’s post. Check it out below!

Katrina Kaif’s equation with Vicky Kaushal’s parents

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif revealed that Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal call her ‘Kitto’. She also revealed that her mother-in-law cooks sweet potatoes for her. “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me,” said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.