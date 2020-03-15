Katrina Kaif recommends exercise & meditation for fans amid Coronavirus outbreak; Roots for clean environment

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Katrina Kaif has recently shared an Instagram post in which she has urged fans to follow precautionary measures amid Coronavirus outbreak. Check out her latest post.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the lives of numerous people around the world. Every country has been trying hard to curb the issue which is still on the rise. Apart from others, the Bollywood film industry has also been affected more or less because of the pandemic. Shootings have come to a halt and movie releases have been pushed. Moreover, the celebs are also trying their best to spread awareness among people through their respective social media handles

has recently shared a message for her fans on Instagram in which she has asked them to follow the precautionary safety measures as recommended by health professionals. She has also recommended exercise and meditation to keep the body immune. Here’s what she writes, “Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals... Exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy.”

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post below:

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the governments of many states in India have issued orders to shut down malls, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, etc. The release dates of numerous movies including the Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been suspended. Of late, Bollywood has totally come to a standstill after it has been announced that all the shoots of movies, television shows, web series, etc. will be canceled from 19th March to 31st March.

