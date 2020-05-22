  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif relates to Arjun Kapoor's meme on cricket but fans are waiting for Virat Kohli's reaction

Arjun Kapoor shared a cricket meme video on social media and it looks like Katrina Kaif is the one who relates to it just as much. Check it out right here.
10353 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif relates to Arjun Kapoor's meme on cricket but fans are waiting for Virat Kohli's reactionKatrina Kaif relates to Arjun Kapoor's meme on cricket but fans are waiting for Virat Kohli's reaction
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This is the time when everyone has been making the most of social media and as it turns out, something else that has our attention too is all these memes that keep doing the rounds on the internet. And well, Arjun Kapoor has turned into our daily dose of meme supply for now as one of his recent videos talking about 'self-sufficient cricket' is what has us rolling on the floor laughing. And while we can't stop laughing, it has Katrina Kaif's attention too.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video where the man in the video is seen not just batting but balling for himself and while one might perceive of this video as the man being an all-rounder, it only cracks us up to think how people will ever play cricket, and when. Arjun also went on to tag Indian skipper Virat Kohli and asked him if he relates to it too since fans sure do. While we still wait for his response, Katrina sure said how she relates to it and that is when he called it self-sufficient cricket.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's video and Katrina Kaif's comment here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All cricket lovers right now? @virat.kohli do you relate??

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's first post on Instagram was all about smiling her way through new beginnings and beaches

Meanwhile, both Arjun and Katrina have been spreading awareness about the ongoing Coronavirus scare. In fact, Katrina has also been working to support daily wage workers and she shared about the same on her social media a couple of days back. Apart from that, she keeps sharing glimpses of how her time in quarantine looks like and what has she been up to.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement