Katrina Kaif relates to Arjun Kapoor's meme on cricket but fans are waiting for Virat Kohli's reaction

Arjun Kapoor shared a cricket meme video on social media and it looks like Katrina Kaif is the one who relates to it just as much. Check it out right here.

This is the time when everyone has been making the most of social media and as it turns out, something else that has our attention too is all these memes that keep doing the rounds on the internet. And well, has turned into our daily dose of meme supply for now as one of his recent videos talking about 'self-sufficient cricket' is what has us rolling on the floor laughing. And while we can't stop laughing, it has 's attention too.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video where the man in the video is seen not just batting but balling for himself and while one might perceive of this video as the man being an all-rounder, it only cracks us up to think how people will ever play cricket, and when. Arjun also went on to tag Indian skipper Virat Kohli and asked him if he relates to it too since fans sure do. While we still wait for his response, Katrina sure said how she relates to it and that is when he called it self-sufficient cricket.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's video and Katrina Kaif's comment here:

Meanwhile, both Arjun and Katrina have been spreading awareness about the ongoing Coronavirus scare. In fact, Katrina has also been working to support daily wage workers and she shared about the same on her social media a couple of days back. Apart from that, she keeps sharing glimpses of how her time in quarantine looks like and what has she been up to.

