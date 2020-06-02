Katrina Kaif relishing a dessert in an adorable throwback video is proof she’s got a sweet tooth; WATCH

is one of the actresses who has been making the most of this ongoing lockdown and is spending her time doing several activities at her house. From trying her hands at cooking, cleaning the house, working out, etc, the Ek Tha Tiger is certainly doing everything to keep herself busy during the lockdown. However, just like each of one us, Katrina must also be missing her usual oh-so-normal life and might be yearning to get back to sets. After all, the shootings have been suspended for over two months now.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress wherein she is seen having a gala time on the sets with her team. The video was shot on the sets of Katrina and ’s 2019 release Bharat and featured the diva binging on a dessert. In fact, when a lady quizzed her about what she was doing, Kat quips that she is following her keto diet. However, the lady shooting the video teased that it was the Zero actress’ seventh dessert. To this, the gorgeous lady, who was dressed in an off white coloured shirt with black stripes, was seen smiling coyly.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

To note, Bharat, which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was an adaption of South Korean movie Ode To My Father. Apart from Katrina and Salman, the movie also featured , Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×