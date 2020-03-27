Katrina Kaif replies to Deepika Padukone hilariously accusing her of plagiarism; Arjun Kapoor has a plea to DP

Last evening, Deepika Padukone shared a video of Katrina Kaif washing utensils and jokingly accused her of stealing her idea. Katrina has sweetly responded to Deepika and in the same process, Arjun Kapoor has come up with a special plea for the Chhapaak actress. Check it out.

Last evening, left her fans amused amidst the Coronavirus lockdown by reposting a video of washing utensils on her personal Instagram handle and jokingly accused the Bharat star of stealing her idea. While the friendly accusation left fans laughing, Katrina has now sweetly responded to Deepika’s claims and has added more fun to the Instagram banter between the two. Amidst Deepika and Katrina’s sweet exchange, came up with his own special demand.

Katrina saw Deepika’s post about hilariously accusing her of stealing her idea for a video and wrote back to her, “Hahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff )Haha stay safe .... love u guys.” The cute exchange between Katrina and Deepika lit up the internet and fans loved how the two ladies shared a friendly equation with each other now. Several fans praised Deepika and Katrina’s cute banter on social media and urged them to indulge in it more often. Amidst Katrina and Deepika’s sweet exchange, Arjun popped in and asked Deepika to show everyone what is for dessert at her and ’s house.

Arjun wrote to Deepika, “@deepikapadukone can we see what’s for dessert at ur lovely house in the time of isolation…” Well, that surely hints that Deepika and Ranveer may be relishing on some sweet dessert and Arjun wanted to know what it was. While being isolated at home, Deepika had been sharing updates about what she is up to on social media. From indulging in skin care to cleaning her wardrobe, Deepika shared these updates in a series of episodes. However, when Katrina shared the cleaning utensils video, it looks like Deepika too wanted to share one of her own.

Check out Katrina and Arjun’s response to Deepika:

Meanwhile, Katrina is passing her time at home by indulging in household chores like sweeping, cleaning utensils. On the other hand, Arjun is working out and sharing movie recommendations with fans on social media. The cute instagram exchange between the celebs often becomes a highlight among the fans and the recent example is Deepika, Katrina and Arjun’s sweet conversations.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More