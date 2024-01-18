Katrina Kaif reveals best reaction she got for Merry Christmas from Vicky Kaushal and it's too cute to handle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. Ever since the two have gotten married, they never fail to give major couple goals. They are super cute when it comes to PDAs on social media. From showering love on each other and their families to being each other’s support, the lovebirds always have each other’s back. Well, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recent film Merry Christmas. In a recently held fan interaction session on her Instagram, the diva shared the best reaction she received for her film.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of hugging Vicky Kaushal at the Merry Christmas premiere

Katrina Kaif indulged in an ‘Ask me anything’ session with her fans on Instagram. She went on an answering spree to all the fan questions that were about her movie Merry Christmas and about Vicky Kaushal and his family. The one answer that has our hearts is when a fan asks her what was the best reaction she received for her film ‘Merry Christmas?’. Katrina replied to this question by posting a picture of Vicky Kaushal hugging her at the premiere of the film and wrote, ‘Jhappi from Hubby’ with a heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif reveals best thing about being Punjabi daughter-in-law

In the same ‘Ask me anything’ session, Katrina Kaif was asked what is the best thing about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. The actress with an image of the typical Punjabi dish Makke ki roti and sarso ka saag replied, ‘Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makkhan’.

In yet another question from the session, she was asked what is her favorite food to cook. The actress with a picture of pulao replied 'Khayali pulao'. This proves her sense of humor and we bet Vicky Kaushal is going to love these answers.

