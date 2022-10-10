Katrina Kaif REVEALS how hubby Vicky Kaushal reacted after watching Phone Bhoot trailer

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter have been treating fans with glimpses and teasers from their upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot over the last few days. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film Phone Bhoot has finally been released today , and the actors arrived at the trailer launch event in Mumbai this afternoon. During the trailer launch, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan, and Siddhant interacted with the media and revealed a lot of fun facts about their upcoming movie. Katrina also revealed how her hubby Vicky Kaushal reacted after watching the trailer.

During the trailer launch, Katrina Kaif shared that Vicky Kaushal found the trailer really impressive, and his reaction boosted the team's confidence. “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, and it gave us so much confidence. He feels that there are so many fun elements in it and people would love it. That's our hope too,” said Katrina.

In Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif plays the role of a ghost who pitches a ‘business idea’ to self-proclaimed ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. At the trailer launch, Katrina also revealed how easily spooked she is, and hence, doesn’t watch horror movies. “I don’t watch horror films. Scary films, I can't see. I would die on the spot if I ever encounter a ghost,” she said.

Phone Bhoot trailer starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

Meanwhile, the makers of Phone Bhoot released the trailer a few minutes ago with the caption, “Iss line ki ab sabhi liney khul gayi hai, kripya phone lagaye aur #PhoneBhoot ko bulaye…” In case you missed it, you can watch the trailer below.