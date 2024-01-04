Katrina Kaif reveals introducing her Punjabi in-laws to Christmas lunch; Here’s how they felt

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are definitely one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two always raise the bar high with their loved up pictures and mushy romance. We all know that their families are a mix of two cultures and both the lovebirds enjoy celebrating each other’s festivals. Well, during a recent interview with The Quint, the actress who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Merry Christmas, opened up on introducing Vicky and his family and friends to Christmas lunch.

Katrina Kaif on introducing Vicky Kaushal’s family and friends to Christmas lunch

Talking to the entertainment portal Katrina Kaif revealed that it was a different experience for her to introduce her Punjabi in-laws to Christmas lunch. She spoke about her Christmas memories and revealed that Christmas is the holiday she associates most with family. She feels that it is that time which she enjoys with family. The fun part after marriage according to her was to introduce a very traditional Punjabi family to Christmas lunch.

Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal’s friends looking forward to Christmas lunch

The Merry Christmas star revealed that Vicky Kaushal’s friends had never been to a Christmas lunch before the one that she hosted for them and now she is happy that they look forward to it. “We had our first Christmas last year and I was asking everyone and all of Vicky’s friends that ‘have any of you been to a Christmas party before?’ And they were all saying ‘no, we have never been to a Christmas party before, this is our first Christmas lunch’. It is really nice. Now everyone really looks forward to it,” she said.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s New Year celebration

Katrina and Vicky jetted off to Jodhpur for a peaceful New Year celebration with each other amidst nature. In the pictures that the actress shared it is evident that they truly enjoyed each other’s company as they watched the sunsets together and spent quality time.

After coming back Katrina Kaif has now begun her upcoming movie Merry Christmas’ promotion. This film stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role and is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

