Katrina Kaif REVEALS location where she learned bike riding; says THIS was her first car
Katrina Kaif was seen riding a bike in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a recent interview, she spoke about learning bike riding in Bandra. Read on to find out more.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from being a talented actress and dancer, the Merry Christmas actress is also a biker. In a recent interview, she spoke about learning how to ride a bike during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actress also spilled beans on the first car she bought. Let's find out in detail what she said.
Katrina Kaif talks about bikes
Katrina Kaif amazed her fans with her bike sequence in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her character can be seen chasing the boy's vehicle to meet Hrithik Roshan's vehicle. In a recent interview with Mashable India, the actress spoke about how she learned how to ride a bike. She said “I did Zindagi Naa Milega Dobara, that was a road trip to Spain. It is a life changing experience, that’s all I can say."
Kaif further said that she used to ride bikes in Bandra Reclamation. "I had learnt a little bit here on Reclamation [Bandra] when you used to be able to ride bikes late night." When asked who taught her bike riding, she kept mum and said: “That will remain a secret".
She also revealed that the team had sent her to the Ducati training school and in Spain during off days. All these trainings helped Katrina become more comfortable with bikes. So much so, that when she returned to Mumbai after the shoot, she was really into bike ridings. She said, "After shooting the movie, when I came back to Bombay, I was so into riding bikes! I tried twice from my house in Bandra Yash Raj and that was it. I tried once and I was terrified the whole way. I just found it too overwhelming – the traffic, everything was too overwhelming. The second time I tried, and that was the last time I tried."
A few years ago, a video went viral that featured Katrina enjoying a bike ride with Hrithik in the pillion seat.
Katrina Kaif reveals her first car
In the same interview, the Tiger 3 actress revealed that she feels car sick in low-level vehicles and is only comfortable in SUVS. Furthermore, Kaif revealed her first car which was a Toyota second-hand car.
Workwise, Katrina was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in the action thriller Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is a part of the YRF spy universe and also stars Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. In it, she reprises her role as Zoya as her family faces an enemy who is seeking revenge on Tiger. Upon release, it turned out to be a major commercial success.
She will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It has been shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Tamil and was earlier supposed to hit the theatre in December this year. Ever since its announcement, Merry Christmas has been generating a lot of buzz due to the director and the fresh pairing of Katrina and Vijay. The film is slated to release theatrically on January 12, 2024.
