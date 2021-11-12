Katrina Kaif reveals she felt conscious of her appearance: Felt like I didn’t fit in

Katrina Kaif has been one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. She has been in the headlines owing to the reports of her winter wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the actress revealed that she was conscious of her appearance in the past and felt like she “didn’t fit it”. Katrina added that she herself was the one trying to live up to the societal beauty standards.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, the actress said that her idea of beauty was shaped by what she saw in magazines and she felt that her features were not ‘perfect’. “I grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty—it was what you saw in the magazines, and if you didn’t conform to that, then you didn’t cut it. I used to be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn’t quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not ‘perfect’. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself,” she said.

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She would be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and will also be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Pan-India film. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.