Katrina Kaif reveals she found Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 looks stunning

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She often makes heads turn with her fashion game and in the recently held Cannes Film Festival. Her looks were talked about everywhere and fans loved it. Social media could not stop gushing about her looks. Well, there is yet another name that gets added to this list and that is Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, she was praising Deepika’s looks.

Katrina Kaif praises Deepika Padukone’s looks

In a rapid-fire round with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif was asked a lot of questions regarding her makeup routine and her favourites. In the same interview, she was also asked about a recent celebrity look that left her stunned and without wasting a minute, Katrina quipped “Deepika at Cannes.” Praising her looks further, the Rajneeti actress revealed, “I think she did some really stunning looks.”

Katrina Kaif getting death threats

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made headlines after the reports of them receiving death threats came out. Police came into action immediately and the man who gave death threats was arrested.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone’s intense look from Pathaan was released recently, She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif glows in a deep-neck dress in latest PICS from her Maldives vacay with Vicky Kaushal & besties