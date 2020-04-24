Katrina Kaif REVEALS she wishes to do ‘mad’ things with Varun Dhawan till 80 as she wishes him on birthday

As Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd birthday today, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the Coolie No 1 actor. Read on!

We all know that and had, back in the day, formed a hate club for , and this was revealed to us on Koffee With Karan. Why? Because as Katrina explained, back in the day, when and Katrina Kaif were dating each other and Varun and Arjun used to be on sets of Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya as assistants, ‘Bhai’ used to ignore Varun and Arjun and obviously give more time to Katrina, and so this, clearly didn’t go down well with VD and Arjun and therefore, they had an in house hate club for Katrina. While for the longest time, Katrina thought that Varun and Arjun formed a Hate club because Katrina she ignored them, but later, she realised that Varun and Arjun use to vie for Salman Khan's attention and not Kat's. However, just like bygones are bygones, as we speak, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Varun Dhawan share a great camaraderie and since amid the lockdown, they couldn’t meet up, therefore, all three were seen video chatting with each other amid the lockdown.

Now today, as Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd birthday, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the Kalank actor, and from , Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to and others, a host of actors wished the Coolie No 1 star and amidst all the wishes, it was Katrina Kaif’s wish that got our attention. Alongside a throwback photo of Varun and Katrina, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote, “Happiest Birthday Varun...Stay the funniest maddest nicest person you are....and I hope we continue to do mad things till we 80.” Well, we too hope that Katrina and Varun share screen space together in the future because the two were set to unite in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, however, due to date issues, Katrina Kaif had to walk out of the film and that is when, Shraddha Kapoor, was roped in.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and also, Varun will reunite with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for a war drama.

Check out Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Varun Dhawan here:

Credits :Instagram

