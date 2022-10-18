Katrina Kaif reveals she's the opposite of Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘We are blending well with each other’
Katrina Kaif in a recent interview gave us some inside details about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt and always make them gush over them. Recently, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and in an interview Katrina revealed that even Vicky had kept a fast for her. Well, now in yet another interview with Film Companion as the diva is promoting her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, she gave us more insight into her relationship with Vicky.
Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal are opposites
We have heard Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal talk a lot about each other ever since the two got hitched. Katrina is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. This film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Recently, during an interview with Anupama Chopra at FC Front Row, Katrina was asked about Vicky. She revealed a cute thing and said, “Vicky Kaushal calls me his panic button.” Katrina further said, “We are opposites who are blending well with each other.”
Phone Bhoot
Phone Bhoot releases in theatres on the 4th of November, 2022. The comedy horror film has found patronage from the children and the youth, who have enjoyed the fun gags in the trailer. One song from the film has received a mixed response and the other one will be released today. The promotions are quite aggressively happening and the film is expected to open well, theatrically.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's cutest revelation: 'Vicky calls me his panic button'