Katrina Kaif reveals she's the opposite of Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘We are blending well with each other’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt and always make them gush over them. Recently, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and in an interview Katrina revealed that even Vicky had kept a fast for her. Well, now in yet another interview with Film Companion as the diva is promoting her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, she gave us more insight into her relationship with Vicky.

Katrina Kaif says she and Vicky Kaushal are opposites