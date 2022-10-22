Katrina Kaif REVEALS the best thing about hubby Vicky Kaushal; 'He is so effortless'

Katrina Kaif , the popular Bollywood star married talented actor Vicky Kaushal , in December 2021. The lovely couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which was held in the presence of their close friends and family members, in Rajasthan. Currently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are setting major couple goals with their occasional PDA on Instagram. However, the much-in-love couple has not shared the screen so far, and the audiences are eagerly waiting to witness their crackling chemistry on the silver screen.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, the Phone Bhoot actress spilled beans on her equation with her husband and revealed his best quality as both an actor and partner. According to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal is an extremely chilled-out person. “We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work. We also make a lot of fun out of each other,” revealed the celebrated actress. “I think the best thing about Vicky is he doesn’t take himself seriously. And everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain. There is no stress,” said Katrina Kaif.

Later, Katrina Kaif also revealed her experience of rehearsing with Vicky Kaushal for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Interestingly, Vicky helped Katrina prepare for the role by taking part in the readings, where he handled her co-star Vijay Sethupathi’s role. “It was a three-page scene with big dialogues. I was reading it, but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So Vicky asked ‘should I do Vijay’s lines?’ and I said yes. So he took the page, read it twice, and put it down. And he did the entire scene, I promise you, with not a mistake, without looking at the script,” revealed the proud wife.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which will hit the theatres by the first weekend of November. She is playing the role of a ghost in the film, which features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the other pivotal roles. Katrina Kaif will soon team up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the road movie Jee Le Zara, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. She is also reuniting with Salman Khan for the third installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3.

