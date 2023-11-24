Katrina Kaif reveals THIS is her ‘most special film’ from Tiger franchise co-starring Salman Khan

Tiger 3 has currently been the latest buzz in Tinsel Town. Maneesh Sharma’s directorial was headlined by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi amongst others. Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. While the film has been receiving immense love from the audience with a roaring response at the box office, the leading lady of the film, Katrina Kaif has called Ek Tha Tiger the most special film for her as she labeled it as a ‘beautiful love story.’

Katrina Kaif reveals her 'most special film' from the Tiger franchise

Katrina Kaif was recently in conversation with India Today. In the interview, the actress hailed her 2012 release, Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. “I remember when Kabir first told me the story of Ek Tha Tiger, we had just done a film together called New York. I absolutely loved the story. I thought it was a beautiful love story about two fiercely independent people. They come together in spite of all the challenges and the obstacles.”

She further continues by saying, “Ek Tha Tiger will always be my most special film. I am grateful for all the love the audience have given to the film and all the support as well. It's a special franchise."

Katrina Kaif on crackling on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan

In addition to this, she also reacted to her amazing on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan and credited the script for it. The actress remarked that in Tiger 3, both the characters were well-written. She asserted that those characters had layers and so many nuances which connect beautifully.

“Zoya's character is written so well that it allows her to shine on-screen. We have also known each other for so many years now,” she was quoted as saying.

About Tiger 3

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2012 and 2017 respectively. In addition to this, the film is also the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe consisting of films including, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

The film was released earlier this month on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

